SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are searching for a missing woman Wednesday afternoon and are asking for the public’s help in locating her.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said 76-year-old Aida Rivera left her home in the South End neighborhood around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday and never returned home. She is described as 5’3″ in height with curly gray hair, brown eyes and was last wearing a long dark blue dress, white jacket and gray shoes.

If you know of her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6360 or 413-787-6300.