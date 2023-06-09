SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 77-year-old man.

According to Springfield Police, Victor Romero was last seen leaving his home on Andrew Street Friday morning sometime after 5:00 a.m. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and khaki pants.

Romero is 5’9″ in height, weighs approximately 170 pounds and may be in need of medication. Police add that he may have been trying to walk to Leyfred Terrace.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6360 or 413-787-6300.