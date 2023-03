SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police is looking for the public’s help in locating a missing 78-year-old woman.

According to the Springfield Police Department, 78-year-old Joan Thomas left her home in the area of the 800 block of State Street between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Tuesday.

If you have seen her or know her whereabouts, you are asked to the Springfield Police at 413-787-6360 or the non-emergency number 413-787-6300.