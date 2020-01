SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help Saturday night as they continue to search for a missing woman.

78-year-old Maria Hernandez left a local shelter between 10:00 p.m. Friday night and 8:30 a.m. on Saturday and has not been seen since.

Hernandez is described as a 4’8″ female with grey hair.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6302.