SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Youth Aide Bureau is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old.

According to the Springfield Police Department, Jaidalis Zayas ran away from home early Friday morning. Jaidalis is approximately 5’5” tall, 120 pounds, and could be in the area of Federal Street. She might be also attempting to go to Florida.

If you see her or know her whereabouts, contact 413-787-6360 or their non-emergency line at 413-787-6300.