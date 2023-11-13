SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teenager.

According to police, 15-year-old Jalissa Wilson was last seen by her family on Sunday, November 5 at her home on Parker Street. Jalissa is approximately 5’3″ in height and weighs 130 pounds with brown hair and nose piercings on both sides of her nose.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

She may also be located in the West Springfield or Manchester, Connecticut area. If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Youth Aide Bureau at 413-787-6360.