Springfield Police searching for two missing teenage girls

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are looking for two missing teenagers that ran way.

Police are searching for 15-year-old Valerie Demarco and 15-year-old Nevaeh Mack. Both left the High School of Commerce on June 1st around 10:00 a.m. and did not return to their program. Mack recently had surgery and may be in need of medication. Police say Demarco has attempted to harm herself in the past.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to call 911, or contact the Springfield Police Youth Aide Bureau at 750-2253 or call the department’s line at 413-787-6300.