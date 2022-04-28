SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in finding two teenagers that ran away Wednesday.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, 14-year-old Xander Nunez-Colon and 13-year-old Jaylani Dechert ran away from school on State Street. Police were called around 4:15 p.m. after both teenagers didn’t return home.

Xander is described as 5’5″ tall, weighs 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a black denim jacket, black pants and black shoes. Jaylani is described as 5’4″ tall, weighs 105 pounds, purple hair and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, khaki pants, an adidas backpack and could be in need of her asthma medication.

Xander Nunez-Colon (Credit: Springfield Police)

Jaylani Dechert (Credit: Springfield Police)

Police say there are no possible known locations of where they may be. If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Youth Aide at 413-787-6360 or the Springfield Police Department’s main line at 413-787-6300.