SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy.
According to police, 15-year-old Jeremy Befford was last seen leaving his home at approximately 6 a.m. on Monday, but he did not attend school as expected. Police believe he may be in the Plumtree Road/Island Pond Road area.
If you have any information regarding Jeremy’s whereabouts or have seen him, please contact the Springfield Police at 413-787-6360 or use the non-emergency line at 413-787-6300.
