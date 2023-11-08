SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

Courtesy of Springfield Police Department

According to police, 15-year-old Jeremy Befford was last seen leaving his home at approximately 6 a.m. on Monday, but he did not attend school as expected. Police believe he may be in the Plumtree Road/Island Pond Road area.

If you have any information regarding Jeremy’s whereabouts or have seen him, please contact the Springfield Police at 413-787-6360 or use the non-emergency line at 413-787-6300.