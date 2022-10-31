SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Detective Bureau is asking for help in identifying two suspects in a car theft.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the car was stolen from Birchland Avenue between May 29th and 30th, and since then has been recovered.

Springfield Police Department

The police are asking that if you have any information on the identity of either of the suspects, please call our Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355, send a private message via Facebook or you can anonymously Text-A-Tip, text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), type SOLVE and your tip.