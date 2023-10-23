SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 28-year-old.

According to the Springfield Police Department, 28-year-old Thomas Hawkins-Darden was last seen on Saturday around 8:00 a.m. and was discharged from the hospital, but has not been in contact with his family since.

Hawkins-Darden is 5’9” – 5’11” tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a camo green jacket, sweat pants, and black Jordan sneakers, and is possibly in a blue Audi sedan.

Springfield Police Department

It is being asked that if you know his whereabouts, contact the Springfield Police Missing Person Detectives at 413-787-6360 or call their non-emergency number at 413-787-6300.