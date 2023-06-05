SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help to locate a 60-year-old man.

Alfredo Aponte has been missing since he left his home on Mill Street Saturday night, according to the Springfield Police Department. His family has not seen or heard from him since.

Aponte is approximately 5’4” tall, weighs 150 pounds, and is believed to be traveling on foot.

If you see him or know his whereabouts, contact the Springfield Police at 413-787-6360 or their non-emergency line at 413-787-6300.