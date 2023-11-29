SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Youth Aide Bureau is seeking the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old runaway.

According to the Springfield Police Department, 12-year-old Geyliam Cabey ran away from home on Tuesday around 6:45 p.m.

Geyliam is approximately 5’0” tall, 100 lbs, and could be in the McKnight neighborhood.

If you see her or know her whereabouts, call the Youth Aide Bureau at 413-787-6360 or their non-emergency number at 413-787-6300.