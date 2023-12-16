SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old.

According to the Springfield Police Department, Lianor Gonzalez was last seen leaving Renaissance High School around 1:45 p.m. with a man.

Lianor has not been in contact with her family since she left the school.

If you see her or know her whereabouts, call the Youth Aide Bureau at 413-787-6360, 423-787-6355, or their non-emergency line at 413-787-6300.