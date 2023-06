SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old.

Alexia Feliciano ran away from DCF custody on Monday night in the area of Industry Avenue, according to the Springfield Police Department.

Alexia could possibly be in Palmer, Ware, or Springfield. If you see her or know her whereabouts, contact the Youth Aide Bureau at 413-787-6360 or their non-emergency line at 413-787-6300.