SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 28-year-old.

According to the Springfield Police Department, Brittany Fitzgerald (Kaminski) has not been in contact with her family for almost a year and was last seen by a friend in August, where she had bruising on her face.

Springfield Police Department Springfield Police Department

Brittany might be in the North End, on Carew Street, or in the Chicopee area. She is approximately 5’5″ tall, 115 pounds. with brown eyes and long brown hair, she has a tattoo of a bird on her back and cut marks on both arms and thighs.

It is being asked that if you know her whereabouts, call 413-787-6360 or their non-emergency line at 413-787-6300.