SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Youth Aide Bureau is asking for help locating a runaway 16-year-old.

According to the Springfield Police Department, Joailanys Montalvo has not been in contact with her mother since the end of July. She has run away before, but it has never been for this long before.

Joalianys is described as approximately 5’3″ tall and weighs 110 pounds. If you have seen her or know her whereabouts contact the Youth Aide Bureau at 413-787-6360 or call the Springfield Police non-emergency line at 413-787-6300.