SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old.

According to the Springfield Police Department, 15-year-old Niileeandra Lopez ran away and has not returned home since July 23.

Springfield Police Department

It is asked that if you know her or know her whereabouts, call the Youth Aide Bureau at 413-787-6360 or their non-emergency number at 423-787-6300.