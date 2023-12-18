SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local city is hoping to recruit some new police officers as we head into the new year.
Springfield police are accepting applications now through January 16. You must be 19 years or older, have a high school diploma, and pass a written and physical exam.
The next test dates are between March 16th and March 30th of next year.
Local News
Nick Aresco is an evening anchor who has been a part of the 22News team since 2018. Follow Nick on X @ArescoNick and view his bio to see more of his work.