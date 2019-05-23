Springfield Police seeking family of man who wandered into station

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating the family or home of the man pictured above.

Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh said Marian Zarczynski wandered into the department Thursday afternoon.

Zarczynski is safe but Walsh said due to a slight language barrier and other issues, officers are unable to connect him with his family.

If you recognize Zarczynski, know where he lives or are a family member, please call the Springfield Police Department at (413) 787-6302.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.