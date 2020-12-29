Springfield Police seize 200th gun this year with assistance from K9-Dex, two juveniles arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officers arrested two juveniles on Christmas Eve morning and recovered an illegal gun after an alleged armed carjacking.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, around 2:20 a.m. Thursday morning officers were sent to Alderman Street for a carjacking. When they arrived, the victim said two men approached her car and pointed a gun at her. One of the men allegedly pointed the gun against her head and told her to get out of the vehicle. The two suspects got in the car and left.

Around 4:00 a.m. Thursday morning, officers spotted the stolen vehicle on the intersection of Breckwood Boulevard and Wilbraham Road. Officers located the vehicle again on Duggan Circle but both suspects had ran off through backyards. Inside the vehicle, police found a firearm which turned out to be a BB gun.

K9 Officer David Olszak and K9 Dex were called in to assist in tracking the juveniles. K9 Dex found one of the suspects and another gun about two feet away from him around the 800 block of Grayson Drive. When the suspect attempted to reach for the gun, K9 Dex distracted him and officers were able to recover the firearm.

The second suspect was located on Grayson Drive.

A 17-year-old suspect will face firearms and armed-carjacking charges while the 16-year-old suspect will face armed-carjacking charges. Due to their ages, they will not be identified.