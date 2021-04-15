Springfield Police seize more than 2,300 bags of heroin, two rifles, $16K in cash

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police have arrested two men and seized heroin, two rifles and more than $16,000 in cash Wednesday evening.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers from the narcotics units were investigating a heroin distribution when they saw 56-year-old Jeffrey Cipriani leave the suspected home and drive away. Officers followed Cipriani, who was traveling to 39-year-old Efrain Morales Jr.’s home in Feeding Hills.

At the home, officers watched the two meet inside an open garage and count roughly 50 bags of heroin. Cipriani then drove home where police conducted a traffic stop of his vehicle on St. James Avenue. Inside the car, detectives found more than 1,000 bags of heroin and arrested Cipriani.

Police officers were then given a search warrant for Morales’ home shortly after midnight Thursday morning. Inside, police seized an additional 26 grams of heroin, more than $16,000 in cash, two rifles, and 250 rounds of ammunition. According to Walsh, the firearms were legally registered to Morales’ wife but not properly stored. Morales was then arrested on drug and gun charges and his wife received a criminal complaint. In total, 2,330 bags of heroin was seized from Morales and Cipriani.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Morales of Feeding Hills has been charged with:

Heroin trafficking 36-100 grams

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (2 Counts)

Possession of a firearm without a license (2 Counts)

Possession of ammunition without a FID card

Improper Storage of a firearm (2 Counts)

Possession of a Class E drug with the intent to distribute (Gabapentin)

Cipriani of Springfield has also been charged with:

Heroin Trafficking 18-36 grams

Operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license

Members of the Springfield Police Department Emergency Services Unit, Narcotic Detectives and Agawam Police Detectives assisted in the search warrant.