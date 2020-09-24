Springfield police seized firearm after man apparently shot himself

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon who may have accidentally shot himself.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 28-year-old Mark Melendez was arrested around 3:45 p.m. at a business on Austin Street.

Police arrived to the business and found Melendez was shot in the leg. The officers provided first aid, and believed Melendez accidentally shot himself. Officers seized a loaded large capacity firearm in Melendez’s car that was recently fired.

Melendez was taken to Baystate Medical Center and is expected to be okay.

Mark Melendez is charged with the following:

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded large capacity firearm on a public way

Firearm violation with 1 prior violent crime

Due to Melendez’s past criminal history, Springfield police requested he be held for a dangerousness hearing. Melendez was charged in the murder of 16-year-old Kevin Gomez and was convicted of involuntary manslaughter.