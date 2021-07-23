Springfield Police Sergeants attend professional development training

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sergeants in the Springfield Police Department attended professional development training this week.

The two-day, 16 hour course covered topics on progressive discipline, leadership and supervision. Ten Sergeants in the police department attended the course taught by Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn. A different group of ten Sergeants will take the course in September and again in October.

“Continuing education and training is vital for our Supervisory staff. Sergeants in our Department especially younger Sergeants are placed in situations where they are making decisions involving veteran officers or new officers. In any workplace, there’s a balance between being a friend and being a boss. Chief Wynn’s resume and experience makes him one of the best leadership trainers in all of law enforcement. These sessions will be instrumental in providing our first-line supervisors with knowledge and skills they can use on the street. With the support of Mayor Sarno we strive to provide the best support, training and education for all our Supervisors,” Springfield Police Department Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood

Clapprood continued in her statement to discuss the importance of these trainings in maintaining “the highest professional standards” for the police and ensuring the department modernize to keep up with national standards for policing.

The training had originally been scheduled to take place in 2020 but was rescheduled due to the pandemic. The lieutenants are also expected to complete a similar training.