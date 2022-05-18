SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department announced Wednesday that Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood has tested positive for COVID-19.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said Clapprood was experiencing mild symptoms and took an at-home test Wednesday morning which showed a positive result. She is awaiting results from a PCR test.

Superintendent Clapprood is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot, and will be isolating at home working remotely. Deputy Chief William Cochrane and her Command Staff will handle any administrative duties on her behalf.

Last Friday, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.

