WATCH LIVE: Springfield Police to announce significant drug, firearm seizures Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, Springfield Police Narcotics Captain Brian Keenan, and Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno are scheduled to announce significant drug and firearms seizures Monday afternoon.

The news conference will be at the Springfield Police Headquarters at 1:45 p.m. You can watch live above.

Last Wednesday, the United States Attorney’s Office hosted a news conference to discuss law enforcement’s efforts to reduce gun crime in Massachusetts as several cities in Massachusetts are seeing an uptick in gun crime.

Commissioner Clapprood was invited to the news conference and said this year the police department has seized a total of 135 firearms, some of which are high capacity firearms such as an AR-15 and an AK-47 as well as ghost guns.

In the last two months, 44 illegally possessed firearms were seized. Four individuals that were arrested in the last two months were wearing GPS bracelets, which Clapprood noted has not been an effective way to stop these suspects. Eleven were out on bail for firearm charges and more than 80 percent of firearms arrests were out on released pre-trial since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.