Springfield Police to begin alcohol compliance checks at bars, restaurants January 1

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield is taking extra steps to prevent underage drinking.

Starting on January 1, the Springfield Police Department’s Impact Unit will be conducting compliance checks at city bars, restaurants, and businesses to make sure that no one under 21 will be served alcohol.

Undercover and underage Springfield Police Department cadets will be sent out to businesses to see if they will be served.

“As a father of two children, I would hate to see my kids being served from a liquor store, being underage,” said Jason Braz of Rhode Island. “It’s a major concern.”

Businesses in violation can have their liquor licenses suspended or revoked, depending on their track record.