Springfield police to begin era with new police reforms

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- A new era is here for the Springfield police department, one that includes different policies, aimed at ensuring officer accountability



“Commissioner Clapprood has been on the forefront with police initiatives and reforms,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno. “She and we have to strike a balance of public safety and cop accountability.”



Even though overall crime is down, gun assaults are up. So that’s prompted the police department to replace their narcotics bureau with a gun unit. This comes as new reforms take effect.



The Springfield Police Department announced a number of reform measures including a new use of force policy that emphasizes de-escalating situations. Although they are not trained to use them, chokeholds going forward will be strictly regulated. They also are increasing the reporting standard for any injuries to a suspect. State Rep. Orlando Ramos told 22News this is great progress for a city that had been scrutinized in the past for police misconduct.



“Her department has taken our recommendations or is on the way to fully implement them,” said State Representative Orlando Ramos. “I look forward to continuing our work together to ensure progress in the city of Springfield.”



Springfield police officers also must continue to wear body-worn cameras on duty and the department has an internal audit unit that reviews this footage.