Springfield police to conduct compliance checks at businesses that sell alcohol in 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department announced Tuesday that they will be conducting compliance checks at local bars, restaurants and package stores in 2022.

Compliance checks will begin as soon as January 1st and will done randomly throughout the year. The police department does these checks annually to ensure that businesses are properly checking for a ID and not selling to people under the age of 21.

Businesses are reminded to properly train their employees to ensure no one underage is sold alcohol. Those in violation will have a hearing in front of the city’s license commission and can have their liquor license suspended and ultimately revoked depending on their previous history.