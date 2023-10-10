SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police will be increasing their traffic enforcement on Parker Street following two deadly crashes last Friday.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood said officers began on Saturday with these traffic enforcement between Boston Road and Cooley Street.

Last Friday, there were two deadly crashes on Parker Street. This first one occurred at 12:10 a.m. after a car flipped over onto a lawn. The driver that died in that crash was Stephanie Croteau, the mother of the 10-year-old girl who was killed following a murder-suicide on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield in August.

The second crash occurred around 6:00 p.m. Friday involving a motorcycle and car. 22News learned on Tuesday that the motorcycle rider died to his injuries on Monday. Both crashes are still being investigated by police.

“Parker Street has always been a problem area for speeding and in light of Friday’s two fatal crashes we will be increasing our traffic enforcement along that corridor. We hope that this increased presence will help shift driving behaviors. We need drivers to slow down and put down their phones to ensure that everyone gets home safely.”

Clapprood added that the police department will be following any citations in court because, “far too often our tickets are dismissed in court leading to emboldened drivers.”

“Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood and I want to remind motorists to slow down, be mindful of the road and don’t drive distracted. The Springfield Police Department will be increasing traffic enforcement along Parker Street to help keep everyone safe through a combination of efforts including the continued use of our check your speed trailer and active traffic details in hot spot areas,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.