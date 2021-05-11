Springfield Police to hold memorial ceremony to honor fallen officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As part of National Police Week, the Springfield Police Department will hold its annual Memorial Ceremony on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.

“Police Week has special meaning to all law enforcement officers and especially for the Springfield Police Department. We reflect on those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, I especially think of Mike Schiavina, Alain Beauregard, and Kevin Ambrose. I knew and worked with all three men, professionals, and dedicated sentinels of peace. My thoughts and prayers are with their loved one this week and always,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.

The ceremony is dedicated to the memory of the 17 Springfield Police officers who sacrificed their lives while fulfilling their duties:

Thomas Miller 10/05/1675

Daniel Donovan 09/29/1908

Adelbert St. Marie 08/31/1934

Carl Rolf 11/02/1938

John P. Sullivan, Sr. 02/02/1940

Thomas F. Murphy 02/02/1940

Raymond Moriarty 09/02/1946

John W. Connors 02/20/1953

Leo Hamel 10/31/1955

Francis Sears 09/11/1967

Walter C. Juskiewicz 06/21/1969

William R. Berte 01/08/1973

Richard D. Vigneault 04/11/1973

Paul F. Mawaka 10/30/1973

Michael Schiavina 11/12/1985

Alain Beauregard 11/15/1985

Kevin Ambrose 06/04/2012

“Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and I feel that it is very important to continue with this annual tradition of holding a Police Memorial Ceremony during National Police Week to honor the memory of our brave and dedicated officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty to protect and serve our residents and businesses,” said Mayor Domenic J. Sarno.

The ceremony will be held outside at the Springfield Police Department’s Fallen Officer Memorial.