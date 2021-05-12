Springfield police to honor fallen officers in memorial ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is scheduled to hold its annual Memorial Ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.

The ceremony will be at 3:45 p.m. outside of the Springfield Police Department’s Fallen Officer Memorial on 130 Pearl Street and is dedicated to the memory of the 17 officers who sacrificed their lives while on duty. The ceremony takes place during National Police Week.

The ceremony will feature bagpipes, words from Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and Mayor Domenic Sarno, a memorial roll call, and a wreath presentation. It will end with a rifle salute and taps.

“Police Week has special meaning to all law enforcement officers and especially for the Springfield Police Department. We reflect on those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, I especially think of Mike Schiavina, Alain Beauregard, and Kevin Ambrose. I knew and worked with all three men, professionals, and dedicated sentinels of peace. My thoughts and prayers are with their loved one this week and always,” Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said in a news release sent to 22News.

The following officers will be honored: