Springfield Police to host annual Learn-To-Skate Program for Children

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department will host a skating program for kids in western Massachusetts starting November 27th.

SPD officers will be taking part in the Stephen O’Brien Memorial Learn-to-Skate Program at Cyr Ice Skating Arena in Springfield from November 27th until January 8th.

Children of all ages are encouraged to participate in the skating lessons. Sessions will be held from 3-4 p.m. Children wishing to participate are asked to arrive by 2:30 p.m. each week. The skating program is free of charge, including skate rental, ice time and instruction. Children are asked to bring proper skating gear such as: a fitted bicycle or hockey helmet and gloves to keep their hands warm.

A Learn-to-Skate Christmas Party will be held immediately following the Dec. 18 session, which will also include a special visit from Santa Claus.

This program marks the 25th anniversary of the Stephen O’Brien Memorial Learn-to-Skate Program, “Officer O’Brien was not only a dedicated police officer but he also gave back to the community in many ways, including coaching and mentoring children in our area,” Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said. “After having to put this program on hold last year, we are very excited to be able to welcome families back to Cyr Arena for the 25th anniversary of the event and look forward to officers carrying on Officer O’Brien’s legacy of teaching children how to ice skate and being positive role models for the youth of Springfield.”