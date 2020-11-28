Springfield Police to host Stuff-a-Cruiser event Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department along with the C3 Forest Park Police unit will be accepting toy donations Saturday.

Officers will be in the Walmart parking lot in Springfield at 1105 Boston Road from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Police cruisers will be right outside the exit where you can give your donation.

If you’d like to participate but not drive to the Walmart location, the police department says you can order a toy online on Walmart and have it delivered to 185 Belmont Ave. Springfield MA, 01108.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will be joining officers. In a statement sent to 22News, Sarno said, “I want to thank Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and her dedicated team at SPD, especially the Forest Park C3 team for holding this much needed event. I also want to thank and acknowledge Attorney Neil Phillips, Walmart, our residents and business community, and everyone who continues to work hard during these challenging and surreal times of this COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic to make sure that we are still able to give to those less fortunate, especially during the holidays.”

Toys donated will go to children in need of a Christmas present this year.