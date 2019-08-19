Springfield police to increase impaired driving patrols

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department will be increasing the number of impaired driving patrols on local roads with grants.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Springfield police will be partnering with other departments across the state in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over mobilization campaign.

“The most important responsibility of anyone behind the wheel is to drive safely.” As summer vacation turns into back-to-school season, it’s important that motorists take seriously their responsibility to stay sober and alert.” Jeff Larason, Director of the OGR Highway Safety Division