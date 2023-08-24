SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are looking to increase their supply of nonlethal restraining devices that would help officers control unruly individuals.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has requested Chief Administrative and Financial Officer (CAFO) TJ Plante and Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood to pursue state funding to help fund additional BolaWrap devices.

These handheld device discharges a Kevlar cord to restrain uncooperative suspects from a distance of up to 25 feet. Officers are instructed to only hit two areas, the feet or chest and arms. The cord projects from the device and wraps around a person.

In April, police were given 12 of these public safety tools which are stored in cruisers. Currently, more than 500 departments across the country use the BolaWrap.

This tool provides police with another tool to reduce the risk of injury to officers, suspects and bystanders. If funding is approved, the Springfield Police Department would purchase 15 more devices and 270 cartridges that are used to launch the restraint. Funding would also train more officers to use the BolaWrap devices.

Police Superintendent Clapprood stated, “This is another tool our officers can use as a compliance technique to potentially de-escalate situations before they become violent. Officers can use the BolaWrap device on individuals that are not responding to an officers’ commands; who may be assaultive, in situations where individuals may be attempting to harm themselves or others with known or suspected mental health issues. It will by no means replace our other service equipment, but will provide our officers with a nonlethal device to help control a potentially dangerous situation and reduce the risk of injury for our officers.”

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to commend Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood for her support of this proactive and potential lifesaving piece of equipment. This nonlethal restraint device will help to reduce the risk of injury to our brave and dedicated police officers when they are trying to restrain an individual. When I saw first-hand the effectiveness of this device during a demonstration earlier this year, I was convinced that this BolaWrap would serve as an invaluable tool, especially if needed during a potential life threating call for service where an individual could be trying to harm themselves or others.”