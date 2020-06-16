Springfield police to virtually show body camera demonstration

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A virtual public demonstration of Springfield’s Police Department’s body cameras will be shown Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

In a release sent to 22News, Springfield City Councilor and Chairman of Public Safety Orlando Ramos requested the demonstration be done publicly and originally sponsored a resolution for body-cameras back in 2015. So far, The Springfield Police Department is believed to be the only department that has launched a body-worn camera program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Police body cameras not only protect the public from police misconduct, but they protect our officers from false allegations, and they protect the taxpayers from costly lawsuits. I am grateful to the mayor and his administration and to the men and women of our Police Department for working collaboratively to make this happen,” Ramos said.

Viewers can watch the demonstration live on FOCUS Springfield. Recordings of the demonstration will also be aired on Springfield’s Comcast Channel 17 repeatedly until the next meeting. All future city council meetings can be viewed on FOCUS Springfield.

Ramos has also recently submitted an eight-page report of public safety recommendations to Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood following the death of George Floyd. The police department’s use of force policy has also been reviewed by the city council.