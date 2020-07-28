Springfield Police trying to locate missing man last seen at Five Mile Pond

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating a man who was last seen in the Five Mile Pond area on Sunday.
The Springfield Police Department said officers are trying to locate 36-year-old Daniel Brack, described as 5’11”and weighs about 180 pounds. Police say Brack has medical issues.
On Monday, two Springfield Fire Department boats searched Five Mile Pond for a missing boater.
After searching for hours, no one was found.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts or see him, please call the Springfield Police Department at (413) 787-6300 or (413) 787-6360.