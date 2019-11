CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) - Local residents who buy Blue Seal Kielbasa from Chicopee Provision for the holiday season will have to find a substitute this year.

The company suffered a water main break in its facility on September 26 causing them to lose a large number of products, supplies, and machinery as a result. Chicopee Provision also lost the ability to produce any of their products and will not be open for Thanksgiving.