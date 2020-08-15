Springfield Police: Two men shot on Central Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men with serious gunshot injuries were taken to an area hospital after a ShotSpotter activation on Central Street in Springfield Friday night.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh said officers were alerted of the shooting at the 400 block of Central Street around 8:45 p.m.

That location is the One Stop Plaza.







Responding officers located the two men suffering from serious injuries and rushed them to Baystate Medical Center.

The police department’s detective unit is investigating the shooting.