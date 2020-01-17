Springfield police union donates to Shriners Hospital and local charity group

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Patrolman’s Union made a generous donation to local medical organizations Thursday evening.

The charitable foundation, 364 Gives, gathered at the Shriners Hospital for Children Thursday to present a $5,000 check. The funds will go toward the Shiners Hospitals for Children as well as Griffin’s Friends, a group of volunteers who provide support to children with cancer.

364 Gives representatives said the donation initiative began out of tragedy with gifts given in the name of Kevin Ambrose.

“Kevin died protecting a mother and child, it was our decision at the time that, that would be the way we give the money, to charities that help children and charities that help mothers and children,” Joseph Gentile, president of IBP Locale told 22News.

“Griffins Friends being a fund that solely supports families and kids going through cancer treatment, we rely so heavily on these third party donations so the fact the Springfield Police Department thought of us is pretty incredible,” said Mia Gorecki, program director for the charity.

A representative from Shriners said the funds will go toward helping patients of all kinds at the hospital from orthopedic to, rheumatology, urology, and fracture care.