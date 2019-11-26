Springfield Police, Walmart treat families to early Thanksgiving dinner

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Families in Springfield had the chance to enjoy an early Thanksgiving meal Monday.

The C3 Forest Park Police Unit collaborated with Walmart and Springfield Together Inc. to provide a free Thanksgiving dinner at Holy Name Social Center.

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood told 22News, about how events like these build stronger ties among the community.

“C3 is a great addition to this neighborhood,” Clapprood expressed. “I think you see the benefits of having officers work right with the community and this is just another part of it.”

In addition to Monday’s Thanksgiving dinner, C3 also organizes yearly events for children in Springfield, including Trunk or Treat and a Christmas celebration.