Springfield Police warn residents of new scam

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is Working for You with a warning from police Thursday night, about a new scam circulating in Springfield. 

According to the Springfield Police Department, on at least two occasions, a victim would receive a phone call from someone claiming to be from Eversource. The caller would threaten to shut off their electricity if they didn’t pay. 

The victims were directed to a bitcoin machine for payment. Police said this is a scam and no utility company takes payments via bitcoin or gift card. 

