Springfield Police warn residents of new scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – a warning from police Thursday night, about a new scam circulating in Springfield.

According to the Springfield Police Department, on at least two occasions, a victim would receive a phone call from someone claiming to be from Eversource. The caller would threaten to shut off their electricity if they didn’t pay.

The victims were directed to a bitcoin machine for payment. Police said this is a scam and no utility company takes payments via bitcoin or gift card.