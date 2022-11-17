SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is alerting residents of a scheme involving a person pretending to be a utility worker that may be targeting elderly people.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said a person impersonating a utility worker has been seen walking in the High Street area asking to take photos of elderly resident’s debit cards. The suspect has allegedly used their debit card numbers to make withdrawals or online purchases.

Residents are asked to inform any elderly friends or relatives of this scheme and to never give your debit card information to anyone, as it is directly linked to a personal bank account.