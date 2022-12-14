SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Eversource was noted about a customer in Springfield who had a suspicious visit from an Eversource “employee.”

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, Eversource representatives always carry a company-issued photo ID and will always provide it when asked.

Eversource is New England’s largest energy delivery company, according to its website. Eversource provides these tips on how to protect yourself from schemes:

Verify the caller is legitimate by asking for basic information. Our representatives will always be able to provide the name on the account, the account address, and the exact past-due balance.

Never immediately pay, regardless of what the caller knows about your account or offers as an incentive. If the caller is requesting an immediate payment using a third-party service, at another location, or via a prepaid debit card, hang up immediately and contact us.

Never wire money to someone you don’t know. Once you wire money, you cannot get it back.

Do not accept offers from anyone to pay your bill or provide any other service for a fee. Even if the person you’re speaking with claims to be an Eversource employee, it’s likely a scam.