Springfield Police ‘Week of 364 Giving’ starts Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department and 364 Gives will be donating to several local organizations for a week starting Monday.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, 364 Gives, Springfield Police Officers, and Supervisors raised more than $22,500 to donate to several organizations in the community.

Each day this week members of the Springfield Patrolman’s Union IBPO Local 364 and the Springfield Police Department will make significant financial donations to a number of local organizations.

Last month more than 100 Springfield Police Officers and Supervisors took part in No-Shave November to raise cancer awareness. As a result, officers and Supervisors raised more than $6000 which will be donated to two local organizations. A donation will be made to Suit-Up Springfield on Monday at 1 p.m and on Friday at 4 p.m. 364 Gives will end the week by donating its proceeds from their annual golf tournament in memory of Officer Kevin Ambrose.

“This year has been difficult on everyone and I cannot say enough positive things about our Springfield Police Officers who showed up to work each day. Their dedication and hard work often goes unnoticed. On top of that, our officers and 364 Gives do an incredible job to raise money throughout the year to support local organizations. Our officers take pride in their work and take pride in our community”, Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said.

Since 364 Gives started in 2011, they have donated nearly $150,000 to various organizations in the community.