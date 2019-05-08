Springfield police working to get illegal dirt bikes off city streets

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield Police are working to get illegal dirt bikes and ATVs off city streets as they continue to be a dangerous nuisance for drivers in Springfield and some surrounding areas.

In Chicopee, a man was arrested on Monday after he was allegedly driving recklessly with a group of about 20 dirt bikers, ATV riders, and motorcyclists near the Fairview Cemetary.

In Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno has ordered what he calls a “crackdown” on illegal riders. Since the beginning of the crackdown, Springfield Police have either arrested or given criminal complaints to 10 people, according to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh.

“They’re causing damage to cars, harassing or menacing people in the city and in other cities. This isn’t an issue just for Springfield. You see this in any city across the country. This is a problem,” Walsh said.

Dirt bikes and ATVs are considered “off-highway vehicles” and they aren’t allowed on city streets.

The Springfield Police Department wants the public’s help with trying to catch these illegal riders.

Walsh told 22News that people should contact the police department if they know where some of these bikes and ATVs are being stored.

Three dirt bike riders have died in crashes in Springfield since October.

