SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Youth Aide Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Police are looking for 15-year-old Jaleel Nevue-Roman. He is approximately 5’7″ and 150 pounds with black hair possibly in braids or twists. He was last seen wearing black hoodie and carrying a backpack. He left a home on Maple Street around 6:30pm on Friday, February 17. He could also possibly in the Palmer area.

If you see him or know his whereabouts you’re being asked to call (413)-787-6360.