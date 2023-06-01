SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters were able to put out a porch fire in the city’s Forest Park neighborhood late Wednesday night.
Firefighters were called to 71 Firglade Avenue before midnight.
According to the Springfield Fire Department, no one was hurt in the fire, and the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is looking into the cause.
Image Courtesy: Springfield Fire Department
