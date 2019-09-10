Springfield preliminary elections

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Voters in Springfield are at the polls for preliminary election on Tuesday.

22News was at the Rebecca Johnson school where voters in Ward 4 participated in the preliminary election. Springfield’s preliminary election will determine who’s on the November ballot for mayor and two city council seats.

Voters will narrow a field of four candidates down to two In the mayor’s race and the City Council At-Large race from 11 candidates to 10.

Residents voting at the Rebecca Johnson School have an additional race on their ballots. Voters here will narrow down the five Ward 4 City Council candidates from five to two.

The top-vote getters’ names will be on the ballot for the general elections in November.

Polls will be open until 8 p.m.

We’ll bring you the election results as soon as we get them.